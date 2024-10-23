Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.20

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:HFEL opened at GBX 235.57 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. Henderson Far East Income has a 1-year low of GBX 197 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 248 ($3.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £388.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3,353.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 229.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 231.82.
