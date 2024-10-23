Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.27 ($0.02). 9,100,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 9,142,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.32 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.42. The company has a market cap of £15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.40 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

