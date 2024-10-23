Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.97 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Hedera has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $43.67 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,677,231,895 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,677,232,402.96947 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05300857 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $58,200,164.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

