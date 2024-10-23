Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $22.43 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

