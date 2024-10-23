Head to Head Survey: TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) vs. Its Competitors

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) is one of 225 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TriSalus Life Sciences to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Risk and Volatility

TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors 1668 4411 8446 250 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

TriSalus Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 203.40%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.61%. Given TriSalus Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TriSalus Life Sciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriSalus Life Sciences -219.71% N/A -192.99% TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors -578.37% -140.27% -25.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TriSalus Life Sciences $24.74 million -$59.04 million -1.65 TriSalus Life Sciences Competitors $875.25 million $48.15 million -2.05

TriSalus Life Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences. TriSalus Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.