Head to Head Survey: NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) vs. Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX)

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Mangoceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.86 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Mangoceuticals $866,792.00 71.87 -$9.21 million ($0.43) -5.84

NewGenIvf Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73%

Summary

NewGenIvf Group beats Mangoceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

