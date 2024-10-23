Head-To-Head Review: CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -2.93% -3.02% -2.41% Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $10.49 million 0.57 -$420,000.00 ($0.05) -18.00 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $23.28 billion 1.51 $1.43 billion N/A N/A

This table compares CCA Industries and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CCA Industries and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA beats CCA Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

