Head to Head Comparison: Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and Electrovaya”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stem alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $360.63 million 0.23 -$140.41 million ($1.45) -0.35 Electrovaya $49.41 million 1.48 -$1.48 million ($0.01) -216.00

Electrovaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem. Electrovaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stem has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrovaya has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.6% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Electrovaya shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -213.33% -63.98% -14.19% Electrovaya -1.34% -8.02% -1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stem and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 9 2 0 2.18 Electrovaya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $2.09, indicating a potential upside of 320.44%. Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 305.09%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Stem on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.