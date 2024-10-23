Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 148 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.06. 3,065,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,057,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.11. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

