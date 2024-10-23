Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $223.11. The stock had a trading volume of 73,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $159.91 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05. The company has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

