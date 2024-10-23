Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $10.15 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after buying an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after acquiring an additional 417,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.16. 286,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

