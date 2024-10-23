Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,305,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $90,533,647.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 812,041,811 shares in the company, valued at $31,888,881,917.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,863,500 shares of company stock worth $5,363,830,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,622,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

