Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAFC

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 163,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $649.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 147.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 167,430 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $322,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.