Guidance Capital Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,314 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 424,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 323,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.6 %

FCX traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,061,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.