Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after buying an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,391,000 after purchasing an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,075,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $82.42. 444,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,490. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

