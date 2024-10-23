Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 336 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $116.98. 66,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

