Guidance Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.8% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,366. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.97 and a 200-day moving average of $169.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
