GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 362,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 533,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

GoldMining Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45.

About GoldMining

GoldMining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero.

