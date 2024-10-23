Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $15.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of GFI stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth $10,600,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 551,210 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 65,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.