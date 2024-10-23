Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Stake Boosted by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,468 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up 7.2% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $56,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

