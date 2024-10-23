Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Acquires 116 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

