Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.09. 9,856,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 5,632,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Specifically, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Gevo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market cap of $687.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.98.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter worth $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

