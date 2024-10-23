GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. GeoPark has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $453.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. On average, analysts expect that GeoPark will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.