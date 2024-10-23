Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wedbush

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 882,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.82. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 768.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,457.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 252,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.