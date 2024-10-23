Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Garmin by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $162.25. 118,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.14. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

