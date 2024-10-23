GAM Holding AG Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 52,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after buying an additional 1,014,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Stock Performance
RF opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
