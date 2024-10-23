FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Equinox Gold Issued By Cormark

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,166,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,998 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 27.5% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,322,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after buying an additional 943,855 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equinox Gold by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,953,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after buying an additional 3,162,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,805,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 597,182 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

