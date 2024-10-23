Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $8.70. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 536,994 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. Equities analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.