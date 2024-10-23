FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,313 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

