FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

