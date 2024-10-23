FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,647 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,948,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,458 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

