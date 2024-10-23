FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 562.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 148.7% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 65,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 39,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

