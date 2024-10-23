Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0653 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.5 %

FRHLF opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.