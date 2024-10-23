Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for about 0.3% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $200,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.13. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $191.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.