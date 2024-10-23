Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Decreases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up about 0.7% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,882 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $3,807,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Boston Properties by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

