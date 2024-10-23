Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.91), with a volume of 146471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.12).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.32) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Focusrite

Focusrite Stock Down 6.7 %

Focusrite Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £131.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,120.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62.

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.