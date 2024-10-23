Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $230.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.28.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.30. 2,041,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,927. The company has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

