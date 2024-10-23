Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.92.

NYSE:FI traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.43. 2,507,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average is $161.81. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

