First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 841.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 167,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 290,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,194.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 471,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,479 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

