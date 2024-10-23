First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 112,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the previous session’s volume of 23,983 shares.The stock last traded at $104.85 and had previously closed at $105.34.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3502 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 185,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10,315.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 176,905 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

