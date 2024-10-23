First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 112,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the previous session’s volume of 23,983 shares.The stock last traded at $104.85 and had previously closed at $105.34.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3502 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
