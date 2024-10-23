First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FQVLF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 90,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,636. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

