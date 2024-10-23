First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.
First American Financial Stock Down 0.6 %
First American Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. 758,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $67.88.
First American Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.35%.
About First American Financial
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.
