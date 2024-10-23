First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Announces Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

First American Financial stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. 758,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

