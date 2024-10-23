Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Stock Price Down 26.8% – Here’s Why

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 26.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.86 million for the quarter.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

