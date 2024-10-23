Financial Insights Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 313.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

