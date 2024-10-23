Financial Insights Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 528.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

ICE stock opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day moving average of $146.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

