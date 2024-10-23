Financial Insights Inc. Has $243,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 100,739.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,406,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,319 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $124,511,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 162.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 907,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

