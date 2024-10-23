Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00005521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and approximately $81.64 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,905,748 coins and its circulating supply is 593,094,121 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

