Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Baird R W

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

