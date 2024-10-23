Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 550,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 212,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 342,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

