Fei USD (FEI) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $6.64 million and $190,330.03 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007742 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,972.32 or 0.99990436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007529 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00064865 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,077,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,819,278 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,077,538.23270806 with 6,819,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9744283 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $145,154.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

